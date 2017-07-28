Man and woman charged in double stabbing

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say a man and woman are charged in a double stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.

Investigators say they were contacted early Friday by Toronto police after two stabbing victims were treated at a hospital in Toronto.

Peel police say they located the stabbing scene in Mississauga.

They say a 30-year-old man from Mississauga and a 27-year-old woman from Oshawa, Ont., suffered non-life threatening injuries and were to be released from hospital on Friday.