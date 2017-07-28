Harris reissues call for consistent roundabout rules

His constituents tell him the rules seem to change from roundabout to roundabout, most of which are designed differently to what people are accustomed to in other jurisdictions. Some say the signage for them has changed repeatedly.

Harris highlighted that there are nearly 40 roundabouts in Waterloo Region and statistics indicate the one at Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road has seen the highest number of vehicle collisions in Waterloo Region, with 494 between 2012 and 2016.

He’s also consulted with police who say they have a difficult time laying charges or making them stick in court.

“The sheer fact that the definition of a roundabout is not embedded in the Highway Traffic Act, for us, it creates some confusion as we move through the judicial process,” Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said in 2015, while accompanying Harris at a news conference introducing the MPP’s private member’s bill.

“There’s no hard and fast rules of the road there, but I think it will bring some clarity to the rules,” Larkin said of Harris’ proposed legislation at the time. “I think long-term it will provide for a safer road network.”

However MPP Daiene Vernile referred to Harris’ call for action as “a crass attempt” at grabbing headlines.

“MPP Harris claims that Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act does not provide consistent rules for roundabouts when he is well aware that it does,” she replied in an email. “Specifically, directional guides, yield signs, one-way arrows and exit markers direct drivers as they approach and use roundabouts in Ontario.

"For new drivers, the Official Driver’s Handbook includes a section on how to safely drive through roundabouts, and has been updated with additional information and diagrams.”

Vernile went on to note that Ontario continues to have among the safest roads in North America and said it should it go without saying that modern roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections due to reduced speed, higher capacity, less idling and air pollution, lower maintenance costs and improved traffic flow.

Harris said he loves roundabouts too and admits he doesn’t have all the solutions to the issues with them, which is why his proposed legislation recommends consulting with experts.

Politically, the issue should be a “win-win-win,” he said, adding that even though the Liberals tend to take ideas from the NDP, he’s happy for it to be their idea if it affects change.

“Let’s just move forward,” he said. “I have a young family and the biggest thing I worry about when they’re out and about is intersections.

“I feel that there’s a missed opportunity that the government isn’t recognizing the fact these traffic circles are part of our road suite.”