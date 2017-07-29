Three ways politics touched us this week

The federal Liberals were quick to take some credit, pointing to all the lobbying they had done to make the point in Washington that the tax would hurt American consumers and was not worth pursuing. But there were many Americans, including Republicans, making the same argument.

Oil, gas and the future:

There were two major turns this week in Canada's longstanding push to sell the world more of its oil and gas.

First, Malaysia's Petronas announced it was pulling out of a $36-billion liquified natural gas development in British Columbia. Both the Stephen Harper government and the Trudeau government had backed the massive Pacific NorthWest LNG project, with Trudeau arguing it was a prime example of socially responsible energy interests working to Canada's benefit.

The company blamed poor market conditions, while opposition critics in B.C. blamed government red tape.

Then, the Supreme Court shut down seismic testing near the Clyde River community in Nunavut, but at the same time gave a green light to the expansion of the Line 9 pipeline in southwestern Ontario. The court used the two rulings to contrast how the National Energy Board could do things wrong (Clyde River) and do things right (Line 9) when it comes to thoroughly consulting with Indigenous Peoples.

Taken together, the week's developments show the world of investors that it might be possible — but certainly never easy — to develop and export oil and gas here.

The case of the vanishing deadline:

The federal government is in the midst of figuring out how to spend about $60 billion on new warships, what will likely be the largest planned military purchase in Canadian history and a project taxpayers will be financing for years and years.

But deadlines for companies to have their proposals in for consideration have come and gone, and have not really been replaced. Experts worry it's a sign of dysfunction behind the scenes, given Canada's troubling and litigious history of procurement gone awry.

The government says not to worry, there are plenty of signs that companies are ready and willing to participate in the competition and everything will unfold as planned.

Construction on the new fleet is meant to begin between 2019 and 2021. The $60 billion is intended to pay for the building of 15 new ships to replace the navy's frigates and destroyers.

By Heather Scoffield, Ottawa Bureau Chief, The Canadian Press