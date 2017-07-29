Fires force evacuation order at Clinton

REVELSTOKE, B.C. — As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asking Canadians to donate to the Red Cross to help fire ravaged communities and families in British Columbia, the residents of a tiny Caribou community of Clinton received orders to leave their homes.

Clinton, located about 120 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, received the order Saturday evening, forcing people from their homes due to fire threats.

The Clinton evacuation order came following an official announcement that an evacuation alert for 100 Mile House, located about 75 kilometres north of Clinton, was rescinded, but Cariboo Regional District officials warned another alert or order remains a possibility.

Trudeau, who was in Revelstoke in B.C.'s southeast, said he was preparing to travel to several B.C. communities hit by the fires this summer.

"I'll be travelling myself to some of the affected areas in the coming days to see the extent of the damage," he said. "But mostly to thank the extraordinary first responders who work tirelessly and long, long hours, days and weeks to save our homes, to protect our communities."

Trudeau said a text message to the Red Cross will result in a $10 donation to fire relief.

"Those of us who know B.C., love B.C., and we want to do what we can to help," he said. "That's just who we are as Canadians. We help out our neighbours. We look out for our friends. We lend a hand in tough times."

Officials fear high temperatures and a chance for lightning could increase fire activity.

Environment Canada forecasts rising temperatures up to and above 30 degrees Celsius for the southern Interior in the coming week, and the BC Wildfire Service has said the forests are much more dry than normal.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said there is no rain in the foreseeable future for the southern parts of the province and there's a chance a sub-tropic weather system could bring lightning later in the week.