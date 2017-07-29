Jason Kenney announces UCP leadership bid

EDMONTON — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has officially launched his bid for the leadership of Alberta's new United Conservative Party by promising to stand up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

It's Kenney's second entry into a leadership contest in a year, he won the leadership of Alberta Progressive Conservatives on a campaign of merging the party with the opposition Wildrose.

Kenney told supporters in Calgary Saturday that he would take a different approach to leadership than Trudeau.

"He seems to think that Canada 150 is all about apologizing for our past. Well, he could not be more wrong," Kenney began his speech in Calgary.

"I believe — I know — that we have a proud identity rooted in our history.

"Canada 150 should be about gratitude for those who have gone before us, for those who have built this great country."

Kenney joins former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, who is the only other officially declared candidate in the race, although conservative strategist Doug Schweitzer has expressed an intention to run.

The vote is to be held Oct. 28.

Kenney told the Calgary audience that he should "get his head examined" for running for leader twice in a year, but said the process was necessary. He said a leader is needed who has "consistent conservative convictions," who also has the political skills to unite the new party while reaching out to broaden its support.

He noted that during his time as a federal Conservative, the party doubled its support among new Canadians and that he would do the same as leader of the new provincial party.