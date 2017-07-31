Feds rarely match donations for disasters at home

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraged people over the weekend to donate to the Canadian Red Cross to help British Columbians affected by raging wildfires and he made a similar appeal for Ontario and Quebec flood victims earlier this year.

However unlike many international disasters like the earthquakes in Nepal two years ago or in Haiti in 2010, Canada's appeal for domestic donations isn't shored up by a pledge that the government will pony up an equal amount of cash to match the individual donors.

The federal government has had matching contribution programs for more than a dozen international events since 2004, but it has only ever done it once for a natural disaster in Canada, the massive wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta. last year.

The government matched $104.5 million donated to the Canadian Red Cross to respond to the forest fire which forced evacuation of the entire northeastern Alberta city.

Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross vice-president for British Columbia and Yukon, said such government involvement seems to make people more apt to reach into their wallets.

The Red Cross has seen a "bump in donations" whenever a government runs a matching program for charitable giving, she said.

"The feedback I have from donors is often that they like the concept of their funds being doubled," said Nemrava.

The first international matching relief program was established to help after the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, and Canada has matched almost $800 million in charitable giving by Canadians for 12 other disasters since then.

That doesn't include the amounts donated for the African famine this spring, or up to $2 million Trudeau pledged in May to match donations to aid rebuilding efforts following earthquakes in Central Italy.

Most often the eligible donations to be matched can be made to a number of different aid agencies, although Canada's matching dollars don't always go to the same agencies, but rather to multinational organizations like the United Nations or the International Development Bank.