Man killed in Toronto shooting

Toronto homicide is investigating a fatal shooting in North York.
Police say a man in his twenties was shot just before midnight (near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue).
Investigators say he was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
The victim's name was not immediately released, and there was no early word on the hunt for suspects. (680 News)
By The Canadian Press
