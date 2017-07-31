12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway

JASPER, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.

Eleven of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving one still at large.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

It's unclear how the inmates were able to escape from the jail.