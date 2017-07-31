B.C. government to review real estate measures

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's new housing minister says she is reviewing the tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver real estate and the province's interest-free loan program to first-time homebuyers.

In an interview, Selina Robinson says she and provincial Finance Minister Carole James are analyzing whether those measures brought in by the previous Liberal government were effective in stabilizing Vancouver's housing market and improving affordability.

Before they won the May election, the NDP promised to bring in an annual two per cent tax on vacant properties, but Robinson says that too is under review.

A year ago, the Liberal government implemented a 15 per cent tax on foreign nationals purchasing property in Metro Vancouver in an effort to cool skyrocketing house prices.