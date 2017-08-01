Toronto shootings kill two, wound three

TORONTO — One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a shooting late Monday near downtown Toronto.
TORONTO — Two men are dead and three others are wounded after two late-night shootings in Toronto.
The first happened around 11 p.m. outside a bar near Queen and Sherbourne streets, and left four people injured, police said. Three of the four were taken to hospital.
One of the victims, a 32-year-old man, later died from his wounds, police said.
Police said his name will not be released until his family has been notified.
The second incident took place shortly before 1 a.m., when police said they were called to a suspected shooting near Bathurst Street just north of St Clair Avenue.
They said officers found a man who had been shot. The man, who has not been publicly identified, died later in hospital.
Police haven't said if the two shootings are connected.
By The Canadian Press
