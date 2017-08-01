Two dead in separate Toronto shootings

TORONTO — One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a shooting late Monday near downtown Toronto.
TORONTO — Two men are dead following separate late night shootings in Toronto.
The first, at about 11 p.m. outside a nightclub near Queen and Sherbourne streets, sent three men to hospital.
One of the men subsequently died of his injuries.
In the second incident, in north-end Toronto near Bathurst and St. Clair, a man reported to be in his 20s stumbled into a gas station after being shot.
He later died in hospital.
No names or ages have been released. (CP24)
By The Canadian Press
