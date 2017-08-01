Man posts video of climbing Philadelphia City Hall tower

PHILADELPHIA — A man who goes by the name Carson King has posted an online video of himself climbing Philadelphia City Hall and its clock tower, which reaches about 500 feet (152 metres) into the air.

King tells KYW-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2vjqkwt ) that he climbed the building while scaffolding was up this year for renovations and the maintenance of the bronze William Penn statue at its apex.

King says the video isn't meant to spawn copycats. He says: "I strongly suggest a normal citizen doesn't try this."

He says he climbed the building to take pictures from a unique vantage point.