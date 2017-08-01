Christy Clark: 'I am done with public life.'

VANCOUVER — Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark says a disappointing finish on election night had her feeling like she should leave politics, but her head didn't catch up with her heart until shortly before she told her caucus of her decision.

Clark, 51, looked relaxed and relieved as she gave her last news conference Monday with her teenage son Hamish at her side, calling her 6-1/2 years as premier "an incredible journey." She announced Friday that she would be resigning as leader of the Liberal party.

"I took a long walk along the lakeshore on Friday morning and I knew it was time to leave," she said of the decision that had been percolating since the May 9 election, when the Liberal party finished one seat shy of a majority.

"I didn't want to leave in the midst of chaos so I stuck around," Clark said, adding thoughts about resigning grew last month when Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon asked NDP Leader John Horgan to govern.

Clark said she had the full support of "every single person" in her caucus the day before she made her announcement, but felt her departure would give the Liberal party a chance to renew itself and prepare for the Opposition benches after 16 years in power.

She said the timing of her exit is good for both her and the party because she doesn't believe there will be an election in the fall.

She will also be giving up her seat in the legislature, triggering a byelection in Kelowna West within six months.

"I am done with public life," Clark said. "There is nothing worse than a politician hanging on because they think they're irreplaceable."

Clark said she's proud of her party's accomplishments, including five consecutive balanced budgets and the creation of the Great Bear Rainforest.

However, she was widely criticized last month for abandoning long-time Liberal ideals with a throne speech that adapted promises from the NDP and Greens, including a commitment to a poverty-reduction plan and adding $1 billion over four years for child care and early childhood development.