Man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

GORHAM TOWNSHIP, Ont. — A 31-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man is facing charges following a two-vehicle collision that left a motorcyclist dead.

Provincial police say a truck and the motorcycle collided in an intersection in Gorham Township, Ont., on Monday night.

They allege the driver of the truck failed to stop at the intersection.

He is being held on charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing or refusing to provide a breath sample.