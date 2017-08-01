Police identify 2 killed in highway crash

CHATHAM, Ont. — Provincial police say they've identified two people killed in a six-vehicle collision that closed Highway 401 for 11 hours in southwestern Ontario.

They say a westbound tractor-trailer collided with five vehicles which were stopped on the highway near Chatham, Ont., due to a separate collision on Sunday afternoon.

Two passengers of a pickup truck involved in the crash — 42-year-old Lacie Brunbritt and 14-year-old Kyle Brunbritt of Amherstburg, Ont. — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old male driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a 12-year-old male passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.