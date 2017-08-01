Priests mistaken for bachelor party turned away by UK pub

LONDON — A British pub has apologized for turning away a group of trainee priests after mistaking them for rowdy bachelor-party revelers in costume.

The Archdiocese of Cardiff said Tuesday that seven Roman Catholic seminarians went to the City Arms in Cardiff, Wales, last week to celebrate the ordination of one of the group.

Father Michael Doyle said the clerics were turned away by a doorman, who told them "sorry gents, we have a policy of no fancy dress and no stag dos."

Doyle said the group was reprieved when a bar manager realized the clergyman were real. They were allowed in and given a round of beer on the house.