Brazil's Temer confident he can survive bribery charge vote

BRASILIA, Brazil — President Michel Temer appeared to have the upper-hand Wednesday going into a key vote by the lower chamber of Brazil's Congress on whether to suspend him and put him on trial over an alleged bribery scheme to line his pockets.

Despite a 5 per cent approval rating in opinion polls and myriad calls for him to resign the last few months, Temer has been able to maintain most of his governing coalition in the Chamber of Deputies, where he was the presiding officer for many years.

Opposition lawmakers are hoping at least some of his support will be eroded by members having to publicly back a toxic president on national television. Major broadcaster Globo plans to transmit Wednesday's proceedings live and all 513 members of the house are up for election next year.

The opposition also believes that if it can't muster the necessary votes to suspend Temer, it can at least stall a resolution by keeping enough members from entering the chamber so a quorum can't be reached.

"Brazil and the world are watching the absurdity of the negotiations taking place in the middle of the night (at Temer's residence), the videos, the recordings, the proof of so many crimes," said Assis Carvalho, a lawmaker in the Workers' Party, the leading opposition party. "It would be absurd not to authorize the continuity of this process."

Still, the numbers appeared to be on Temer's side. To suspend the president, two-thirds of the 513 members, or 342, would have to vote against him. The government said it had at least 50 more supporters than necessary for Temer to survive.

Speaker Rodrigo Maia, a Temer ally, told reporters late Tuesday that victory was assured.

"This will be resolved by Wednesday afternoon," Maia said, adding it would be a relief for the country to be able to move on.

The months-long crisis is the latest fallout from a colossal corruption investigation that has led to the jailing of many of the country's elite, including Marcelo Odebrecht, the former CEO of giant construction company Odebrecht, and Eduardo Cunho, the former lower house speaker who is serving a 15-year sentence.

Temer, who was vice-president, came to power a little over a year ago when President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and later ousted for illegally managing the federal budget.