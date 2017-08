Tenth dead right whale washes ashore in N.L.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Federal Fisheries officials are investigating the death of yet another endangered North Atlantic right whale.

The department confirmed Tuesday that a whale was found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence after washing ashore on the west coast of Newfoundland.

In all, the carcasses of 10 of the large mammals have been found in the Gulf since June 7, concerning researchers who say there are only about 525 believed to be alive.

Scientists are trying to identify four of the whales that have recently been found in western Newfoundland, but the department says two of them are not among the eight previously identified carcasses.