Vancouver braces for heat wave, poor air quality

The region's pet population is also at risk and the SPCA issued a reminder on Tuesday to the public not to leave animals in hot cars.

A Port Coquitlam veterinary hospital issued a warning of its own when it posted a photo of the body of a dog, covered in a blanket, that died after being left in a hot car on Friday.

"We are heartbroken. Such a preventable disaster," reads the post from Shaughnessy Veterinary Hospital. "Family is distraught. Please please stop doing this people!!"

A follow-up post from the veterinary hospital said the owners of the dog are not "bad pet people" and the photo was published as a reminder that the tragedy can happen to anyone.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, veterinarian and hospital owner Dr. Leah Montgomery said she was no longer speaking to the media about the post. She would not provide a reason.

The SPCA encouraged people to leave their pets at home when they are going out in the car.

"People don't realize just how quickly their cars can become death traps for their pets — it can take as little as 10 minutes for the vehicle to reach temperatures where the animal can suffer irreparable brain damage or death," said community relations manager Lorie Chortyk in a statement.

The society is urging anyone who sees a dog in distress in a parked vehicle to note the licence plate and vehicle information and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner. If no owner is found or the animal is suffering symptoms of heatstroke, call the SPCA.

The heat also doesn't bode well for the province's wildfire situation, with danger ratings to remain high to extreme across much of southern B.C.

"The ongoing dry weather poses a continued fire risk as land becomes more parched," said Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Chief Darrell Reid. "For this reason, the ban on open fires including campfires remains in place and will remain so until further notice."

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press