NDP leadership hopefuls face off in Victoria

OTTAWA — Federal NDP leadership hopefuls will make a critical pitch tonight to supporters in British Columbia — a province where party members are finding renewed hope after the swearing-in of NDP Premier John Horgan.
Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron will go head-to-head in Victoria, though Ontario MP Charlie Angus is unable to attend the event due to a serious illness in his family.
The debate comes at a key time for all of the candidates as they strive to sign up as many party members as possible before a registration cutoff on Aug. 17.
The location for the event — decided before the outcome of the recent provincial election — is also significant for all contenders who see B.C. as fertile ground for the party.
The New Democrats hope the provincial success will encourage members disappointed by 2015 federal results.
For his part, Singh has been able to secure the support of members of the federal B.C. caucus as well as eight provincial MLAs.
By The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Three of the four federal NDP leadership hopefuls will go toe-to-toe Wednesday evening in Victoria, B.C. — an area regarded as fertile ground for the party in the midst of its rebuilding process.
Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron are gearing up for a debate at the Victoria Conference Centre, although Ontario MP Charlie Angus is unable to attend due to a serious illness in his family. He has pre-recorded a video message set to be played during the event.
The debate comes as all of the candidates work to sign up as many party members as possible before a registration cutoff on Aug. 17.
"I think this debate, while in the middle of summer, is actually a critical point in this leadership race," said NDP strategist Robin MacLachlan, vice-president of the public affairs firm Summa Strategies.
"Victoria is a hotbed of progressive politics in this country and there's a lot of key progressive issues that will be on display including of course energy and the environment.
It is always helpful for federal politicians point to provincial success, he added.
"I think this is important for all of the leadership candidates ... you will see a lot of them talking about the success of (B.C. Premier) John Horgan," MacLachlan said.
"All politics is local, so I wouldn't be surprised if you see Mr. Singh, Ms. Ashton, Mr. Caron trying to link to things that are fresh on peoples' minds from the success of the NDP's provincial campaign."
The location for the Victoria event — decided before the outcome of the recent provincial election — is also significant for all contenders who see the province as fertile ground for the party that desperately needs to raise cash and enrol more members.
Peggy Nash, a former Toronto NDP MP and a 2012 leadership candidate, acknowledged Horgan's win was "razor thin" but said it is very exciting for the party as it tries to rebuild from a 2015 federal election disappointment.
"Whenever you win, people get excited," she said.
"Winning is way better than losing, so I think that it will be an encouragement and it gives you more resources, too. It means out in B.C. right now they be will hiring young activists to come and be part of the new government administration."
Singh's campaign appears to be resonating with politicians in British Columbia, where he has earned the support of eight provincial legislators and four B.C. MPs including, most recently, Alistair MacGregor, the caucus justice critic.
B.C. MPs Randall Garrison, Kennedy Stewart and Jenny Kwan have also endorsed Singh.
"He's really catching on here and I'm happy to be someone who has joined that team," MacGregor said in an interview, noting he will attend the Victoria debate.
"I just think he is a really energetic, engaging, dynamic individual who I think is going to make a very real impact if he becomes the leader of our party."
Singh will likely be put to the test during the debate, especially since Elections Canada figures released this week indicate he led the fundraising pack at $353,944 in the second quarter.
"Tonight ... I think you will see a lot more critical analysis of his policies, but I also think you will see him well prepared to defend those because I have seen his confidence grow as this campaign has gone on," MacGregor said.
For his part, Angus raised $123,574 during the same period while Ashton pulled in $70,124. Caron raised $46,970.
One of the biggest considerations for party members beyond a future leader's fundraising capacity is who can "get the ship upright again," Nash added.
"That's something on everyone's mind," she said.
"The other thing that is on peoples' minds is the compass — what is the direction? What will be the direction? Yes, it is raising money. Yes, it is signing up new members but a big question, especially for New Democrats, is where is the ship headed?"
—Follow @kkirkup on Twitter
By Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Federal NDP leadership hopefuls will make a critical pitch tonight to supporters in British Columbia — a province where party members are finding renewed hope after the swearing-in of NDP Premier John Horgan.
Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron will go head-to-head in Victoria, though Ontario MP Charlie Angus is unable to attend the event due to a serious illness in his family.
The debate comes at a key time for all of the candidates as they strive to sign up as many party members as possible before a registration cutoff on Aug. 17.
The location for the event — decided before the outcome of the recent provincial election — is also significant for all contenders who see B.C. as fertile ground for the party.
The New Democrats hope the provincial success will encourage members disappointed by 2015 federal results.
For his part, Singh has been able to secure the support of members of the federal B.C. caucus as well as eight provincial MLAs.
By The Canadian Press