Personal data at stake in NAFTA negotiations

OTTAWA — The personal information of Canadians will be on the negotiating table along with auto parts and labour standards when North American free trade talks begin this month.

The United States has served notice it wants an end to measures that restrict cross-border data flows, or require the use or installation of local computing facilities.

It is among the many American goals for the coming NAFTA renegotiation spelled out by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Privacy advocates say that means trouble for Canada's ability to shield sensitive information such as health data from the prying eyes of foreign agencies by storing it in computer servers on Canadian soil.