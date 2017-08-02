Former Suncor Energy CEO Rick George dies

NewsAlert:Former Suncor CEO Rick George dies

News Aug 02, 2017 02:34

CALGARY — Rick George, former CEO of Suncor Energy and a pioneer of Canada's oilsands industry, has died at the age of 67.

George's family says he died after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Over a 20-year career, George built Suncor Energy into one of Canada's largest corporations.

He retired from the company in 2012.

More Coming.

By The Canadian Press

