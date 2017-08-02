Local heroes honoured for Canada's 150th

It was a celebration of those that go above and beyond at Baden’s Castle Kilbride.

MP Harold Albrecht and MPP Michael Harris hosted the honouring of 150 individuals, businesses, and groups from Kitchener-Conestoga for their contributions to making their community a better place, on Tuesday.

“It’s so important to recognize all these great people we have here who help build a supportive community we’re proud to call home,” Harris says.

The award recipients ranged from New Hamburg historian Ernie Ritz, to Victim Services of Waterloo Region first responder Chattar Singe Ahuja, to Woodland Christian High School’s Robotics Club.

All honourees were announced by Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong and presented with distinguished medals from Albrecht and Harris. While not all recipients could be in attendance, it was made sure that their titles were announced and their contributions were recognized.

For months now, Albrecht had been reaching out and encouraging the community to nominate those that make it a better place. He was also encouraging partners to support the awards themselves.

“For the 100-year anniversary of Canada, the government issued a similar celebration to this, but decided against it for the 150,“ Albrecht says. “We didn’t want to miss this opportunity to honour our local heroes, so thankfully we were able to reach out to partners and volunteers to make this event possible.”

While the event didn’t officially kick off until 6 p.m., the doors to Castle Kilbride opened at 5, with food, refreshments, and art displays available in the front lot. At 6, by the decree of the Town Crier, all the recipients were lead in by piper Andrew Huxley Osborne.

In addition to 150 heroes of the community being celebrated, 158 fallen members of the Canadian Armed Forces were honoured as well. One-hundred and fifty-eight Canadian flags were draped around the property, with each pole having the name of a soldier who died during Canada's mission in Afghanistan.