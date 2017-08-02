How Bill C-49 will protect air travellers

TORONTO — A bill of rights for Canadian travellers would prevent problems like those experienced by Air Transat passengers forced to withstand uncomfortably warm conditions on a flight stuck on an Ottawa runway for six hours this week, the parliamentary secretary to Canada's Minister of Transport said Wednesday.

Karen McCrimmon said the legislation — Bill C-49 — could become a reality in 2018, and would give consumers a legitimate way to hold airlines accountable in cases of mistreatment.

"We're giving the consumer more teeth, to be able to say, 'no these are my rights, and I don't have to accept being treated this way,"' she said in an interview. "It makes it in the airline's best interest for this not to happen."

The importance of the bill was highlighted after an Air Transat flight from Brussels that was meant to land in Montreal diverted to Ottawa Monday due to bad weather. A passenger said the plane was grounded for six hours and the cabin grew very hot, with some people having trouble breathing. At one point, a passenger called 911, after which bottles of water were handed out.

Air Transat apologized to passengers and said airport staff were unable to provide loading bridges or stairs that would have allowed passengers to disembark or ground crews to replenish the aircraft's drinking water supply.

McCrimmon said the upcoming bill of rights would lay out the basic standards airlines must adhere to, as well as the compensation passengers are entitled to if airlines don't abide by the rules.

Currently, McCrimmon says Air Transat isn't obliged to compensate the passengers on the flight diverted to Ottawa. But that would change once the bill passes.

"Right now there are no consequences for what happened on the ramp," she said. "The passengers, all they can do is complain about their situation. But there's no requirement for the airline to actually reimburse or credit them for what happened to them on the flight."

The bill will guarantee a passenger's access to basic necessities like water, climate-controlled cabins, and access to washrooms, McCrimmon said.

It will also set guidelines for how passengers have to be accommodated if they are bumped off an over booked flight.