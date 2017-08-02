Teen sentenced to 17 years for sex attacks

"I feel sad. Angry. Confused. It's more than those words can possibly convey. The pain is a heavy weight for me to carry."

A few hours later, the pair came across a 23-year-old woman. They beat her severely and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. She spent three days in hospital with a concussion and facial injuries.

"At the time it was happening, I was so scared," the woman wrote in her victim impact statement, also read at Hudson's sentencing hearing.

"I did my best to 'act' as they wanted me to out of fear that they would hurt me even more. This made me so disgusted with myself and I hated my body for such a long time after."

Both sexual assaults involved "gratuitous violence" using weapons and were "beyond brutal," Chartier told the court Wednesday.

The defence had asked for a seven-year sentence, minus three and a half years for the time McKay has spent in custody. The Crown had asked for a 20-year sentence minus time served.

At his sentencing hearing earlier this year, McKay wept and apologized for what he had done.

"I feel really bad, really frickin' bad for what I did," McKay said at the February hearing. "I know what (the victims) went through. I went through it for five years by my own uncle."

Court heard McKay experienced sexual abuse and neglect as a child and suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and has a low IQ.

He told a psychologist he felt pressured into taking part in the attacks believing Hudson would assault him if he refused. An expert said it was likely his FASD made him vulnerable to peer influence.

Hudson was sentenced earlier this year to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

By Shane Gibson, The Canadian Press