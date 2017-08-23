City, region among defendants named in $36.5M lawsuit

“We can’t comment on matters that are before the courts.”

Hill’s statement of claim identifies 29 defendants — many of them current and former elected officials and city workers — including the two levels of government, as well as the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, which assesses property values for tax purposes.

In the court filing, Hill claims to have suffered in 215 ways including abuse of power, loss of reputation, malfeasance of public office, discrimination and more during the past two decades. Among the allegations are numerous violations of provincial and federal legislation.

Among Hill’s chief claims is “fraudulent” over taxation, with a variety of reasons alleged in the lawsuit. They include the “unique mixed-use” nature of her Pinebush Road property, improper classification assessments, size of the property and delivery, or lack thereof, of municipal services, as well as “manipulated” assessment values in her taxation roll account.

City of Cambridge was auctioning off Hill’s property to collect unpaid property taxes. The auction notice listed a minimum bid of $290,673.64, indicating that’s how much was owed.

Hill paid the outstanding property tax bill on Aug. 15. She says she’s paid through 2017 and has a credit toward her 2018 bill.

According to Hill’s lawsuit, she withheld property taxes from 2009 through 2016. As a result, she faced the prospect of losing her property in the city auction, which was to close on Aug. 31.

“I had no choice,” she said of taking out a mortgage to pay the taxes “under protest,” though she hopes to get her money back. “I don’t want to lose my property.”

City officials held back on tax arrears property sales following the 2008 recession, but sales resumed this year. At the end of 2016 the city was left holding the bag on about $19 million in unpaid property taxes.

“Before moving forward with a tax sale, the property owner receives a Tax Sale Pending letter letting them know that their property is eligible for tax sale at the end of the year. The letter provides a deadline for the property owner to discuss a payment schedule. This is followed up with multiple reminders,” explained Hiller.

“If the property owner does not contact the city by the deadline, the tax sale process begins Jan. 1 of the following year. The owner can still pay the overdue taxes any time up to the point at which the property is either transferred to the successful bidder or vested to the City of Cambridge due to a failed tax sale.”

In her statement of claim, Hill further alleges the city and other parties were involved in “fraudulent” land dealings along Pinebush Road, contamination of her property and failed to deliver municipal services.

She filed a complaint with Waterloo Regional Police outlining her allegations. The complaint is being reviewed, explained the department’s media relations co-ordinator, Cherri Greeno.

This is not the first time Hill has bumped heads with city officials. In December 2014 she had her water cut off after refusing to allow the city to replace a water meter until it completed a review of its billing process, which was underway at the time.

She subsequently relented and allowed the meter to be replaced; her water was turned back on.

