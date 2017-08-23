Trump says he'll 'probably' cancel NAFTA

He said Canada and Mexico gained valuable insight that will render Trump's threats less powerful at the negotiating table: in April, the U.S. Congress pushed back against him, the business community fumed, and his own cabinet members pleaded against it.

''It was, at a minimum, terrible timing,'' said Holleyman, Obama's deputy United States Trade Representative.

''You do that at the 11th hour in the negotiation — not at the throat-clearing stage ... I suspect President Trump will be unable to play that card again. And if he does play it, it won't be as strong as it would've been... The Canadians and Mexicans will say, 'You... will face a huge backlash in your own Congress.'''

That episode in April underscored the complexity of ending NAFTA.

Without the support of Congress, a president might withdraw the U.S. from the international agreement, but he could not singlehandedly wave away the law on the U.S. books that implemented NAFTA.

An international economic law professor and former State Department lawyer said he believes it would ultimately end up in court. And he said U.S. courts would ultimately conclude that the president can't rip up NAFTA without congressional support.

That's because the president can't just erase the 1994 NAFTA Implementation Act passed by Congress. Only Congress can pass laws. In addition, the U.S. Constitution makes clear that Congress has power over international commerce.

"If the president were to rip up NAFTA, and then sort of jack tariffs way up, I think somebody would be able to come in and say... 'You're actually violating U.S. domestic law,'" said Tim Meyer, a Vanderbilt professor, former government lawyer, and onetime clerk for Neil Gorsuch, whom Trump appointed to the Supreme Court.

"I think courts are going to be sympathetic to the idea that the president can't ignore the legislation that implements these trade agreements. Congress has not repealed that legislation, and they've given no indication they intend to."

That being said, several observers suggest a presidential attempt to withdraw could set up a legal and political tug of war with Congress over the setting of new tariff schedules — and that would foster economic uncertainty.

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press