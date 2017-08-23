Spain attacks: Police find belt with real explosives

Abouyaaqoub, who fatally stabbed another person while fleeing Thursday, is known to have changed clothes, picked up a bag of knives and a fake explosive belt in the time between the Barcelona attack and his death.

The court interrogations Tuesday exposed more details about how events unfolded during those first hours after the Las Ramblas boulevard carnage on Aug. 17.

Another member of the cell abandoned that afternoon another rented van involved in an accident in a highway near Cambrils, a coastal town south of Barcelona.

According to the police investigation, he regrouped with four other members who bought four knives and an axe in Cambrils three hours before they all were killed by police when they attacked pedestrians in the town's coastal promenade. One woman died in the attack.

The investigation showed receipts for the knives half burnt in a nearby farmhouse that could have been used as a safe house.

Of the four surviving suspects of the cell, Sahl El Karib worked in the Ripoll cafe. Judge Andreu ordered him to be kept in custody for three more days while police continued probes.

Oukabir, El Karib and other suspect Mohamed Aalla denied being part of the cell during Tuesday's testimony, said the National Court official who attended proceedings.

Es Satty preached in a mosque Ripoll, which was home to most of the alleged cell members.

IS has claimed responsibility for both the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks, which also wounded more than 120.

Oukabir testified he rented the vans used in the attacks, but said he thought they were going to be used for a house move. His brother Moussa was one of the five shot dead in Cambrils.

Aalla said the Audi A3 used in the Cambrils attack was registered under his name but belonged to a sibling. The judge said there was insufficient evidence to jail him and ordered him freed on condition he appear in court weekly, relinquish his passport and not leave Spain.

Police say one of Aalla's younger brothers died in Cambrils and another one is believed to be the second casualty in the Alcanar house blast.

The judge provisionally charged Houli Chemlal and Oukabir with homicide, injuries of a terrorist nature and belonging to a terrorism organization. Houli Chemlal was also charged with dealing with explosives.

Chemlal was born in Melilla, one of Spain's two North African coastal enclaves that have borders with Morocco. Spanish media say the other 11 suspects are all reportedly Moroccans who lived in Spain.

By Ciaran Giles And Aritz Parra, The Associated Press