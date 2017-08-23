Church damaged in spate of fires in Toronto

TORONTO — A man is facing multiple charges after a series of fires in downtown Toronto.
Const. Caroline de Kloet says six blazes were all set within a window of an hour and 15 minutes early Wednesday morning.
She says one caused damaged to the doors of a church, one involved setting a mattress alight, and the other four were set in garbage cans.
She says a man was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including arson, but had no further details.
Police say no one was injured in the incidents.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A man is facing multiple charges after a series of fires in downtown Toronto.
Const. Caroline de Kloet says six blazes were all set within a window of an hour and 15 minutes early Wednesday morning.
She says one caused damaged to the doors of a church, one involved setting a mattress alight, and the other four were set in garbage cans.
She says a man was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including arson, but had no further details.
Police say no one was injured in the incidents.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A man is facing multiple charges after a series of fires in downtown Toronto.
Const. Caroline de Kloet says six blazes were all set within a window of an hour and 15 minutes early Wednesday morning.
She says one caused damaged to the doors of a church, one involved setting a mattress alight, and the other four were set in garbage cans.
She says a man was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including arson, but had no further details.
Police say no one was injured in the incidents.
By The Canadian Press