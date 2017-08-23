Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by fake Uber driver

Toronto police say they've arrested a man who allegedly posed as an Uber driver and sexually assaulted a woman.

They say Durham regional police received a call for a sexual assault that occurred on Sunday.

Toronto police say a 25-year-old woman was leaving a downtown club when she was approached by a car.

Police allege the man pretended to be an Uber driver and asked if she needed a ride.

They allege she got into the car and the man sexually assaulted the woman on the way home.

A 33-year-old Toronto man has been charged with sexual assault and theft under $5,000 and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

By The Canadian Press