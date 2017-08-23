Seven dismembered animals found in Kitchener since June: police

Police have received seven reports of dismembered animals discovered in the north west area of Kitchener since June.

In June, two cats were discovered in the Lancaster Street area of Kitchener, said Waterloo Regional Police Service in a news release. On July 11, a dismembered cat was found in the area of Wolfes Court and Carson Drive. Another was found on Aug. 8 in the area of Champlain Drive and Carson Drive.

Other remains have been found in the area of Carson Drive and investigators are currently trying to confirm what type of animal they belong to.

Police are working with Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society to determine what happened to the animals and what caused their death.