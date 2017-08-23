Striking Pearson ground crew to vote on new offer

TORONTO — Striking ground crew workers at Canada's busiest airport are voting today on whether to accept a new contract offer and potentially end a four-week-long work stoppage.

About 700 cabin cleaners, baggage handlers, and other ground crew workers employed by Swissport at Toronto's Pearson International Airport have been on strike since late July.

Swissport services 30 airlines at the airport, including Air Transat, Sunwing Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa. Air Canada and WestJet are not serviced by Swissport.

The ground crew strike has not significantly affected passengers, although the airport has been warning travellers that the labour disruption could affect some flights.