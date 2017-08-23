Realtors who break rules should face tougher penalty: OREA

TORONTO — The Ontario Real Estate Association says it's time for higher fines for real estate agents that break the rules.

The association is proposing that the fines for salespeople who violate a code of ethics double to $50,000.

It says the average fine per case last year was just $6,000.

It adds that the rules are outdated for today's real estate landscape, in which house prices have reached record highs, resulting in big commisions for real estate agents.