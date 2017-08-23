Banks help lift TSX, loonie ends streak

TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange's main index rose on strong bank earnings and a boost in the price of oil, while indices south of the border slipped.

The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 78.20 points to 15,063.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 87.80 points to 21,812.09. The S&P 500 index fell 8.47 points to 2,444.04 and the Nasdaq composite index shed 19.07 points to 6,278.41.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.59 cents US, down 0.08 of a U.S. cent and breaking its five-day streak of gains.