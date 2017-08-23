Toronto police officer charged with assault

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says a Toronto officer has been charged with assault after a man sustained serious injuries during an arrest nearly two years ago.

The Special Investigations Unit, which says it was notified of the incident in October, says police responded to a 911 call in Toronto shortly after midnight on Nov. 30, 2015.

It says officers arrested a 23-year-old man who was sitting in a taxi outside an apartment complex.

The SIU says the man sustained serious injuries during the arrest.