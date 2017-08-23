Transcontinental sells six French publications

MONTREAL — Newly-formed Gravite Media has bought six French language publications from Quebec-based Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A) for an undisclosed price.

The publications include Le Journal Saint-Francois, Le Soleil de Chateauguay, Brossard Eclair, Le Courrier du Sud, L'information d'Affaires Rive-Sud and Le Reflet, as well as their related web properties.

TC Media, Transcontinental’s media division, said the 55 employees of these publications have been "transferred" to Gravite.

Quebec-headquartered Gravite Media is a group that includes Julie Voyer, former general manager at TC Media for the Monteregie region.