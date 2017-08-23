Mayor, councillors, pleased with meeting

CORNWALL, Ont. — Cornwall politicians say they're reassured after meeting Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale today to discuss plans to deal with an influx of asylum-seekers from Haiti.

Coun. Bernadette Clement says the meeting between Goodale and municipal and provincial officials lasted about an hour.

Earlier this week, local politicians said they were concerned about a lack of information from the federal government about a plan to house hundreds of border crossers in a tent city here while their asylum claims are processed.

The military is erecting a camp that can house up to 500 people on the grounds of the Nav Centre, a privately run, 28-hectare conference centre.

Clement says Goodale promised the government would establish a point of contact for the municipality to keep local residents informed.

She says the minister's answers left local leaders comfortable with what is happening.

"He didn't rush," she said of Goodale. "He took questions. He made us feel more comfortable about the process and the fact co-ordination is going to continue to take place."

The local politicians wanted know which government department was in charge of the operation and while Goodale didn't have a firm answer, Clement said she "got the sense" that it would be Public Safety.

An earlier meeting was told that the tent city is an interim solution until winter begins to set in.

Goodale toured the temporary housing site before meeting the mayor and councillors.