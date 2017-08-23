Ban farmland sales to foreigners in B.C.: Greens

But limiting large homes on agricultural land makes sense, Davidoff added.

"I think it's wrong to have people building mega-mansions and treating them as residential real estate if the whole point of (agricultural land) is not to be residential real estate," he said. "Better you should turn it into apartments than ridiculous luxury homes."

About five per cent of B.C. is zoned as agricultural land reserve, meaning it is protected for agricultural use.

Provincial regulations limit the land's usage, but each property is entitled to a single-family dwelling and owners can apply for exemptions to building and land use restrictions.

City councillors in the suburb of Richmond voted earlier this year to limit the size of homes on protected agricultural lands to 1,000 square metres.

City staff submitted a report to councillors in March saying they received about 15 applications for building permits on agricultural land per year, but the requested square footage had grown. One application submitted in 2016 requested permission to build a 3,809-square-metre home.

The report also said staff received 26 applications between January and mid-March of this year.

Several other provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island, have measures in place regulating who can purchase farmland.

Weaver said his proposed prohibition would not apply to anyone who pays taxes in Canada, including Canadians living overseas and people in the country on work visas.

"We want to encourage people to come live here, work here, pay taxes here. What we don't want is third-party, offshore interests using our land, our homes as tools for speculative investment," he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture did not respond to a request for comment. Last month, B.C.'s housing minister said the province's new minority NDP government is looking at the foreign buyers tax and other measures implemented by the previous Liberal administration to see if they should be kept, revised or scrapped altogether.

By Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press