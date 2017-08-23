Ottawa monitoring U.S. fish spill near B.C. coast

OTTAWA — Canada's Fisheries Minister says officials are closely monitoring a spill of Atlantic salmon from an aquaculture facility off the coast of Washington state.

Dominic LeBlanc says in a statement that while the fish escaped from an American facility that is subject to U.S. law, the Canadian government is taking the incident seriously given how close it happened to B.C.

Washington state's Department of Fish and Wildlife has said an estimated 1,360 tonnes of Atlantic salmon were in the net when it imploded Saturday — a spill attributed to unusually high tides.

While it's unclear how many escaped from the Cooke Aquaculture fish farm near Cypress Island, authorities have asked the public to help clean up by catching the fish.