Chase the Ace draw continues in Newfoundland

GOULDS, N.L. — Newfoundland's wildly popular Chase the Ace will continue next week after yet another person failed to turn over the ace of spades.

Julie Labour-Mitchell of Grand le Pierre, N.L., drew the king of clubs, leaving eight cards left in the deck for the next draw.

Although she didn't win the jackpot of more than $2 million, she will get about $262,000 as a consolation prize.

Judy Moss and Brian Cooper won the 50/50 prize of $348,095.

The draw has been taking place almost every week at a church on the outskirts of St. John's, N.L.

Goulds, N.L., has been inundated with crowds for Chase the Ace, buying numbered tickets for about $5 each.

The winner gets a percentage of total ticket sales and a bigger jackpot if they pull the ace of spades from a deck of cards that gets smaller with each draw.

Organizers have said they didn't want the draw to interfere with school, which starts in early September in the building next door to St. Kevin's Parish hall in Goulds.

Carol O'Brien told the crowd Wednesday night that the fundraiser will wrap up next week with multiple draws until the ace of spades is selected.

She says if the ace of spades is not picked in the first draw, the ticket holder will get the consolation prize. After that, if the ace is not selected the person will get $25,000 until the ace is picked.