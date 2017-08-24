Police ask for public's video in teen homicide

BURNABY, B.C. — Police say they have identified more than 90 persons of interest involving the homicide investigation of a 13-year-old girl found dead in a suburban Vancouver park.

Marrisa Shen's body was discovered in some brush at Central Park in Burnaby on July 19, and police say they have narrowed a timeline and provided investigators with her whereabouts on the previous day.

Shen was last seen on the south side of Central Boulevard at 7:38 p.m. on July 18.

Police say nearly 200 tips have come in and they've collected video footage covering thousands of hours from more than 60 places. It's being reviewed by investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the RCMP.

Police are asking the public and the media to provide video footage from a vigil in Central Park on July 22 and from Shen's funeral on July 28.

Cpl. Meghan Foster told a news conference police do not know whether a suspect would have attended the events.

"This case has drawn attention nationwide and because of the attention it's drawn it's something we'd be remiss not to ask for," she said.

Police are also asking people to forward any video or photos taken in the area the day Shen died.

"Marrisa Shen did frequent the park and she was like any kid, she went to Tim Horton's and enjoyed coffee. To offer what her routine was and whether or not that played a part in the events leading up to her death right now is speculation," Foster said.

She said police believe the homicide happened in Central Park and it's still considered random.