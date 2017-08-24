Regional councillors divided on how to connect Iron Horse Trail to transit hub

The staff-recommended “meandering” connection between the Iron Horse Trail and future Ion transit hub came under fire at regional council earlier this week, with councillors ultimately deferring their decision.

“We’d never build a road for cars like this and expect them to go meandering through several neighbourhoods,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic at the planning and public works committee meeting on Aug. 22. “I’m struggling to figure out why we think it’s OK to build a road like this for cyclists and pedestrians.”

Staff designed the route in question (called Hybrid 2-3) with the purpose of safely linking Waterloo and Kitchener cyclists and pedestrians to the planned Victoria Street transit hub and LRT network. Just over 1,500 metres, it would be off-road and almost entirely built as a multi-use trail. Costing $2 million in total, design and construction could start in time for the region to capitalize on a federal grant of $1.3 million, available only until March 2018.

But, the sticking point for councillors is that Hybrid 2-3 is less direct than other routes staff considered. It runs from the Iron Horse Trail at Gage Avenue and follows the north side of Schneider Creek into Raddatz Park, extending along the north boulevard of Waverley Road, crossing into Cherry Park and then Park Street. It runs on the east boulevard of Park Street between Stewart Street and the south limit of the Goderich-Exeter Railway, then along the south side of the railway to King Street and the transit hub.

“We really struggled with the latest hybrid route recommended,” said delegate Mike Boos, executive committee member of the Tri-Cities Transport Action Group. “While we can appreciate that it tries to keep people and traffic as separate as possible, we fear that (Hybrid 2-3) doesn’t actually serve the intended purpose of the project — to conveniently connect the Iron Horse Trail with the transit hub.”

Staff had considered, but not recommended, a more simple route (Alternative 1) that runs alongside Canadian National Railway from the Iron Horse Trail to the transit hub.

“The project team did agree this route was the quickest and most direct, and would be used very much so if it was put in place,” said Steve van De Keere, transportation director.

However, it was too good to be true — at least for now.

“Alternative 1 is obviously desirable, but it is not practical or feasible in the short-term, given property constraints and railway jurisdiction,” van De Keere said. “In the long-term, it will always be kept in mind for a proposed future route that’s more direct.”

The region said it did repeatedly try to speak to CN Railway to discuss the option of purchasing or leasing land alongside the railway, but never heard back.