Some B.C. trails to reopen in wake of wildfires

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Ministry of Forests says calmer weather and continuing progress battling British Columbia's many wildfires means hikers and campers can soon return to some parts of the backcountry in the central Interior.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC says select campsites and trails in the Cariboo fire centre will reopen at noon on Friday.

The sites were closed July 13, one week after a lightning storm tore across the central Interior, sparking dozens of separate wildfires that forced 45,000 people from their homes.

The number of evacuation orders has declined over the last two weeks and Emergency Management BC said Wednesday about 2,600 people remained out of their homes as 138 fires continued to burn.