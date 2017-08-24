Wildfire forces evacuation east of Kelowna, B.C.

Although some backcountry areas will reopen Friday, the ministry said other trails and recreation sites remain closed.

People are encouraged to check the websites of the wildfire service, sites and trails, and BC Parks for the latest information on closures.

The extent of the damage caused by a record-breaking year of fires that have scorched more than 10,000 square kilometres of land is still being tallied.

But Chief Richard William of the Xeni Gwet'in First Nation said at least 10 wild horses were killed by a massive blaze in the Cariboo region that has consumed an area more than 2,300 square kilometres in size.

A photo circulating on social media, taken by rangers in the area, shows the carcasses of several horses surrounded by blackened trees in the Chilcotin southwest of Williams Lake.

William said the total number of wild horses lost is unknown, but the discovered carcasses have his community worried about loss of other wildlife, particularly moose that they rely on for hunting.

As situation continues to be volatile, a campfire ban remains in effect throughout the Cariboo fire centre, which covers most of central B.C. including Williams Lake and Quesnel, the closest commutes to a 4,600 square kilometre wildfire that is the biggest ever recorded in the province.

The campfire ban is also in effect for most of the southern half of the province.

Skrepnek said although weather conditions have improved, dry conditions across the province are unprecedented, leaving it unclear when the campfire ban can be lifted.

There are scattered showers in the forecast for some fire-affected areas, but Skrepnek said there is still no sign of significant rainfall coming.

By The Canadian Press