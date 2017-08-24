Indigenous mobility sought in NAFTA

OTTAWA — Aboriginal trade experts say the creation of an Indigenous chapter in NAFTA could be a way to address long-standing concerns about mobility of tribes across the Canada-U.S. border.

The possible contents of the chapter have been the subject of meetings this week between trade officials and the Indigenous Affairs Department.

It has also been a topic of discussion between Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Indigenous leaders.

A spokesperson for the minister says the federal government is looking at how a modernized NAFTA can better address and support the ability of Indigenous people and businesses to benefit from cross-border trade.