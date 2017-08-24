Man arrested after bomb threat at work site

WELLAND, Ont. — Niagara regional police say a local man is facing charges after a note was placed at a General Electric construction site in Welland, Ont., saying it was mined with explosive devices.

In a news release Thursday, police say an employee at the construction site entered his office Tuesday morning and noticed the note on his desk.

Police say the note indicated that the devices were going to explode at certain times with the intent to cause harm to as many people as possible.

The work site was evacuated and police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.