Union drive for school bus operators raises concerns about working conditions

In some cases, Grgar said past wage increases were offset by a reduction in route times, making the job tougher for drivers.

“They have to pay the bills, too, and it’s resulting in a chronic shortage almost everywhere.”

Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) has announced that it’s facing a shortage of school bus drivers for the second year in a row.

Last September, a driver shortage in Toronto affected 2,687 students, including more than 300 with special needs. A followup report by Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé blamed the school boards for not heeding early warning signs.

Dubé noted that the roots of the problems go back to spring 2016, when the Toronto Student Transportation Group signed on new operators and revised routes.

Debbie Montgomery, president of Unifor Local 4268 and a former school bus driver herself, said such shortages will continue to persist until root problems such as minimum wage pay, split shifts and stressful working conditions are addressed. She noted the huge responsibilities that come with the job.

Though Roswell wouldn’t discuss numbers, she said statements accusing Sharp Bus Lines of paying its employees less than the minimum wage simply aren’t true.

“We’re very excited about what we pay our drivers and we pay them for what they do,” she said.

While Roswell conceded that some employees have been approached by Unifor to unionize, she hasn’t heard of any movement internally, nor has she received any complaints about wages.

The Ontario School Bus Association — a non-profit association providing advocacy, education and legislative consultation services for more than 60 years — contends that government funding levels have not kept pace with rising costs of operating student transportation. They argue it is inadequate for a vital public service.

“Driver wages and the cost of school bus vehicles and parts take up the biggest portion of contract fees paid by school boards/transportation consortia to school bus service providers,” the association stated in a press release.

“While a competitive procurement process contributes to accountability, it has also led to processes and outcomes that mistakenly focus on achieving lowest possible costs, which inadvertently result in pressure on school bus driver wages, seeing as this is the single largest cost of school bus operations.”

— with files from Metroland News Service