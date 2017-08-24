Union drive for school bus operators raises concerns about working conditions

Unifor members demonstrating on Manitou Drive on Thursday morning contend low wages and high turnover rates could lead to a shortage of school bus drivers this year.
The members, many of whom hail from outside the area, say they’re working to organize a union local for Sharp Bus Line drivers in Waterloo Region. They were standing outside Conestoga Place banquet hall during the company’s annual safety startup meeting.
Sharp, which operates approximately 170 school buses under contract with Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, doesn’t anticipate a driver shortage.
“We have lots of drivers for the seats and we have quite a few spares, too,” said the company’s regional manager, Sherry Roswell. “We’re in very good shape.”
Student Transportation Services also said it doesn’t anticipate a shortage of drivers this September. General manager Benoit Bourgault was out of office and couldn’t be reached for an interview, but provided a brief statement via email.
However, Unifor national rep Zoran Grgar said there’s a bigger picture to consider when it comes to local school bus operators.
“Many of these people are working on poverty wages, driving our kids around,” he said.
In some cases, drivers are earning less than minimum wage, because they aren’t being paid in real time, Grgar explained.
Each route has an expected duration, “but they always take longer,” he said. “The work is all piecemeal.”
Local, non-union drivers performing charters in between their school routes have calculated that they’re earning less than $10 per hour. Some of them who were working to organize a Unifor local in recent months have since quit, he said.
In some cases, Grgar said past wage increases were offset by a reduction in route times, making the job tougher for drivers.
“They have to pay the bills, too, and it’s resulting in a chronic shortage almost everywhere.”
Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) has announced that it’s facing a shortage of school bus drivers for the second year in a row.
Last September, a driver shortage in Toronto affected 2,687 students, including more than 300 with special needs. A followup report by Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé blamed the school boards for not heeding early warning signs.
Dubé noted that the roots of the problems go back to spring 2016, when the Toronto Student Transportation Group signed on new operators and revised routes.
Debbie Montgomery, president of Unifor Local 4268 and a former school bus driver herself, said such shortages will continue to persist until root problems such as minimum wage pay, split shifts and stressful working conditions are addressed. She noted the huge responsibilities that come with the job.
Though Roswell wouldn’t discuss numbers, she said statements accusing Sharp Bus Lines of paying its employees less than the minimum wage simply aren’t true.
“We’re very excited about what we pay our drivers and we pay them for what they do,” she said.
While Roswell conceded that some employees have been approached by Unifor to unionize, she hasn’t heard of any movement internally, nor has she received any complaints about wages.
The Ontario School Bus Association — a non-profit association providing advocacy, education and legislative consultation services for more than 60 years — contends that government funding levels have not kept pace with rising costs of operating student transportation. They argue it is inadequate for a vital public service.
“Driver wages and the cost of school bus vehicles and parts take up the biggest portion of contract fees paid by school boards/transportation consortia to school bus service providers,” the association stated in a press release.
“While a competitive procurement process contributes to accountability, it has also led to processes and outcomes that mistakenly focus on achieving lowest possible costs, which inadvertently result in pressure on school bus driver wages, seeing as this is the single largest cost of school bus operations.”
— with files from Metroland News Service
Unifor members demonstrating on Manitou Drive on Thursday morning contend low wages and high turnover rates could lead to a shortage of school bus drivers this year.
The members, many of whom hail from outside the area, say they’re working to organize a union local for Sharp Bus Line drivers in Waterloo Region. They were standing outside Conestoga Place banquet hall during the company’s annual safety startup meeting.
Sharp, which operates approximately 170 school buses under contract with Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, doesn’t anticipate a driver shortage.
“We have lots of drivers for the seats and we have quite a few spares, too,” said the company’s regional manager, Sherry Roswell. “We’re in very good shape.”
Student Transportation Services also said it doesn’t anticipate a shortage of drivers this September. General manager Benoit Bourgault was out of office and couldn’t be reached for an interview, but provided a brief statement via email.
However, Unifor national rep Zoran Grgar said there’s a bigger picture to consider when it comes to local school bus operators.
“Many of these people are working on poverty wages, driving our kids around,” he said.
In some cases, drivers are earning less than minimum wage, because they aren’t being paid in real time, Grgar explained.
Each route has an expected duration, “but they always take longer,” he said. “The work is all piecemeal.”
Local, non-union drivers performing charters in between their school routes have calculated that they’re earning less than $10 per hour. Some of them who were working to organize a Unifor local in recent months have since quit, he said.
In some cases, Grgar said past wage increases were offset by a reduction in route times, making the job tougher for drivers.
“They have to pay the bills, too, and it’s resulting in a chronic shortage almost everywhere.”
Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) has announced that it’s facing a shortage of school bus drivers for the second year in a row.
Last September, a driver shortage in Toronto affected 2,687 students, including more than 300 with special needs. A followup report by Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé blamed the school boards for not heeding early warning signs.
Dubé noted that the roots of the problems go back to spring 2016, when the Toronto Student Transportation Group signed on new operators and revised routes.
Debbie Montgomery, president of Unifor Local 4268 and a former school bus driver herself, said such shortages will continue to persist until root problems such as minimum wage pay, split shifts and stressful working conditions are addressed. She noted the huge responsibilities that come with the job.
Though Roswell wouldn’t discuss numbers, she said statements accusing Sharp Bus Lines of paying its employees less than the minimum wage simply aren’t true.
“We’re very excited about what we pay our drivers and we pay them for what they do,” she said.
While Roswell conceded that some employees have been approached by Unifor to unionize, she hasn’t heard of any movement internally, nor has she received any complaints about wages.
The Ontario School Bus Association — a non-profit association providing advocacy, education and legislative consultation services for more than 60 years — contends that government funding levels have not kept pace with rising costs of operating student transportation. They argue it is inadequate for a vital public service.
“Driver wages and the cost of school bus vehicles and parts take up the biggest portion of contract fees paid by school boards/transportation consortia to school bus service providers,” the association stated in a press release.
“While a competitive procurement process contributes to accountability, it has also led to processes and outcomes that mistakenly focus on achieving lowest possible costs, which inadvertently result in pressure on school bus driver wages, seeing as this is the single largest cost of school bus operations.”
— with files from Metroland News Service
Unifor members demonstrating on Manitou Drive on Thursday morning contend low wages and high turnover rates could lead to a shortage of school bus drivers this year.
The members, many of whom hail from outside the area, say they’re working to organize a union local for Sharp Bus Line drivers in Waterloo Region. They were standing outside Conestoga Place banquet hall during the company’s annual safety startup meeting.
Sharp, which operates approximately 170 school buses under contract with Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, doesn’t anticipate a driver shortage.
“We have lots of drivers for the seats and we have quite a few spares, too,” said the company’s regional manager, Sherry Roswell. “We’re in very good shape.”
Student Transportation Services also said it doesn’t anticipate a shortage of drivers this September. General manager Benoit Bourgault was out of office and couldn’t be reached for an interview, but provided a brief statement via email.
However, Unifor national rep Zoran Grgar said there’s a bigger picture to consider when it comes to local school bus operators.
“Many of these people are working on poverty wages, driving our kids around,” he said.
In some cases, drivers are earning less than minimum wage, because they aren’t being paid in real time, Grgar explained.
Each route has an expected duration, “but they always take longer,” he said. “The work is all piecemeal.”
Local, non-union drivers performing charters in between their school routes have calculated that they’re earning less than $10 per hour. Some of them who were working to organize a Unifor local in recent months have since quit, he said.
In some cases, Grgar said past wage increases were offset by a reduction in route times, making the job tougher for drivers.
“They have to pay the bills, too, and it’s resulting in a chronic shortage almost everywhere.”
Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) has announced that it’s facing a shortage of school bus drivers for the second year in a row.
Last September, a driver shortage in Toronto affected 2,687 students, including more than 300 with special needs. A followup report by Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé blamed the school boards for not heeding early warning signs.
Dubé noted that the roots of the problems go back to spring 2016, when the Toronto Student Transportation Group signed on new operators and revised routes.
Debbie Montgomery, president of Unifor Local 4268 and a former school bus driver herself, said such shortages will continue to persist until root problems such as minimum wage pay, split shifts and stressful working conditions are addressed. She noted the huge responsibilities that come with the job.
Though Roswell wouldn’t discuss numbers, she said statements accusing Sharp Bus Lines of paying its employees less than the minimum wage simply aren’t true.
“We’re very excited about what we pay our drivers and we pay them for what they do,” she said.
While Roswell conceded that some employees have been approached by Unifor to unionize, she hasn’t heard of any movement internally, nor has she received any complaints about wages.
The Ontario School Bus Association — a non-profit association providing advocacy, education and legislative consultation services for more than 60 years — contends that government funding levels have not kept pace with rising costs of operating student transportation. They argue it is inadequate for a vital public service.
“Driver wages and the cost of school bus vehicles and parts take up the biggest portion of contract fees paid by school boards/transportation consortia to school bus service providers,” the association stated in a press release.
“While a competitive procurement process contributes to accountability, it has also led to processes and outcomes that mistakenly focus on achieving lowest possible costs, which inadvertently result in pressure on school bus driver wages, seeing as this is the single largest cost of school bus operations.”
— with files from Metroland News Service