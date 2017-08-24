Dad's anti-'sexist' parking push spurs debate

Simard tweeted Wednesday that 98 per cent of the feedback he has received has been positive, but the remaining two per cent has included "hate speech, sexist remarks" and suggestions that he "grow a pair."

Anne Braithwaite, a professor who studies diversity and social justice at University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown, said the seemingly "mundane" details of people's lives often become the battleground for broader questions, because they are easier to digest and hit closer to home.

However, she thinks the parking-space issue has been blown out of proportion by what she called the "oppression Olympics," in which groups vie to one up each other's claims to hardship.

"Our attempts to be more inclusive too often end up in people policing each other," she said. "If that's the only way that we can get things to change in the world, then we're really in trouble."

Braithwaite said there is enormous attention being paid to claims made on the basis of identity, which can be viewed as a sign of progress.

But too often, she said, people are fighting to ensure justice "only happens for certain groups of people in certain ways," and efforts towards inclusion are interpreted as coming at another group's expense.

"I think people are highly attuned, sometimes badly so, I think ... to what they perceive to be entitlements," she said. "It's worry that if everybody starts asking for something, I will lose something."

While there may only be a limited number of front-row parking spots, Braithwaite said, inclusion is not a zero-sum game.

She said updating signs to include new fathers and trans men who might be pregnant should not be seen as ceding female territory, but an expansion of what it means to be a parent.

"Trying to be more inclusive is experienced by so many people as meaning they're going to lose something," Braithwaite said. "Rather than, we can change the world hopefully to be a more inclusive space."

— By Adina Bresge in Halifax

By The Canadian Press