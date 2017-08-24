Kenney offered help to meet with gay-straight groups

Kenney said shortly after winning the PC leadership last spring that parents should be notified if their children join a gay-straight alliance as long as it doesn't put a child in harm's way.

Kenney has not offered suggestions on how teachers could determine ahead of time whether parents would react positively or not.

Wells and Silva said if parents were automatically brought into the picture, students would lose control of a critical decision on an emotionally charged issue. The alliances would no longer provide safe spaces and would wither and die.

"It's a roundabout way of killing the program," said Silva. "Kids are not going to join something if they think they're going to be outed."

The Progressive Conservative party under then-premier Jim Prentice passed a bill in 2015 mandating gay-straight alliances if students wished to set them up. There had been public outcry over earlier legislation that allowed schools to effectively segregate gay youth by allowing the alliances only off school grounds.

Gordon Dirks, education minister at the time, said hearing face to face from gay youth helped him champion the revised legislation.

"Some of those moments were very moving moments as you heard students telling their stories of being bullied, discriminated against, feeling suicidal, even attempting (it)," Dirks said at the time.

"When that happens and you have those kinds of intimate, frank conversations with students, it goes from your head to your heart."

This week, organizers of Calgary Pride rejected a bid by the United Conservative Party to join other political parties and march in the Sept. 3 Pride parade, because the party did not have a policy clearly articulating support for the gay community.

That changed late Wednesday night. The new party's interim board passed a resolution affirming support for LGBTQ rights and promising to promote and embrace LGBTQ in the party.

Interim leader Nathan Cooper and three candidates in the leadership race have said they plan to attend the event anyway as spectators. Calgary Pride did not return a request for comment.

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press