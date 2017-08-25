Household debt could drag growth: analysis

"However, the long-run negative effects of debt eventually outweigh their short-term positive effects, with household debt accumulation ultimately proving to be a drag on growth."

An accompanying chart in the CMHC presentation showed that between 2010 and 2016 Canada's household debt-to-GDP level rose by more than five percentage points. The household debt-to-GDP ratio increased from almost 93 per cent to just over 101 per cent at the end of 2016, Statistics Canada says.

A reduction of even 0.1 percentage points in the country's GDP can have an impact. For example, Canada saw year-over-year growth in real GDP last year of 1.3 per cent.

The chart listed eight developed countries and ranked Canada second, behind Australia, for having the biggest increase in household debt-to-GDP level over the six-year period.

BMO chief economist Doug Porter says he doesn't dispute the broader conclusion that a rising household debt-to-GDP level poses risks for growth.

But he's skeptical one can draw a direct line from the household debt-to-GDP directly to economic growth down the road. For one, he said interest rate levels must be factored in.

"I'd be very cautious about putting pinpoint accuracy on that," Porter said. "I think that's incredibly difficult to do."

However, Porter says the record levels of household debt piling up in Canada, like in many industrial-world economies, does suggest it will be tougher for the country to grow as quickly as it has in the past.

"The consumer spending and housing gains that we could reap from lower interest rates have basically been reaped," he said.

"And, if anything, interest rates are probably more likely to rise than fall from current levels. So, to me that suggests we just really can't count on the consumer to really pull the economy ahead as they have in recent years."

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press